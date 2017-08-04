Terry police donate backpacks as kids prepare to go back to school

Back to school is a lot more fun when you get freebies like backpacks and classroom supplies. That's the idea behind the Terry Police Department's annual giveaway

Children and parents lined up outside Terry City Hall for their chance to go inside and pick out free backpacks loaded with necessities. When they got in, there was a table filled with selections based on grade level.

"We have paper, crayons, highlighters, pencils, everything; every tool that a kid would need to go back to school the first day," said Police Chief Betty Rousan.

"One of the things that our police department decided to do is to give air fresheners to remind the kids to drive now and text later and that's a big thing now," said Mayor Joseph Kendrick. "We want to make sure our kids are not texting and driving."

No one left hungry, either. There were treats for the kids.

This is the fourth year of Terry's back-to-school, backpack giveaway.

