Possible week long traffic signal outage frustrates motorists

Traffic signal outages at a busy Jackson intersection caused major headaches for motorists Friday.

Drivers say they have been waiting for days for crews to make repairs.

"It's an inconvenience and a problem," said frustrated driver Josephine Brown.

The long time Jackson resident is talking about the signal light outage at the intersection of State Street and Northside Drive.

She lives nearby and said the lights have not been functioning for at least a week.

Three traffic signals are missing.

Thousands of cars travel these streets daily.

Four way stop signs were placed at the intersection.

"I'm tired of it because you're almost about to get run over here because people are not used to the four way stop when the light is out.," added Brown.

While filming the traffic and outage we witnessed three near collisions while at the scene.

"They just put signs up. It's easy to get in an accident, like it's dangerous," said Fredrick Harley. "I travel this way like almost every day, and it's harder because the traffic is just out of control right now".

We reached out to the city about the problem.

City Spokeswoman Keyshia Sanders said some sort of power outage caused a line to stop working.

Friday morning Entergy replaced a pole.

Shortly before 2 p.m. city's Traffic Engineering Division were at the scene working on the lines.

Sanders said the traffic lights should be functioning by Saturday.

