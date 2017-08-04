Prosecution rests in Hinds D.A. trial

Prosecutors have rested in the hindering prosecution trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler-Smith.

Among their final witnesses, a former Assistant District Attorney, Patrick Beasley.

The exchange between witness Patrick Beasley and defense attorneys was colorful at times.

Beasley an assistant Attorney General testified that the DA tried to have him arrested, when he thought he had threatened Christopher Butler. Beasley said he was only offering a lighter sentence in exchange for information.

Patrick Beasley said, "I told Mr. Knot that his client was facing over 100 years day for day and that his client could help himself if he could provide information regarding any illegal activity involving Robert Smith."

Beasley said that Shuler-Smith showed up unannounced for a false pretense hearing for Butler, acting more as his defense attorney than a prosecutor.

"When he was arguing and acting as Butler's attorney with Sanford Knot. Ivon was not there neither was Jamie McBride the only person who was there advancing the interests of Christopher Butler was the defendant your client Robert Smith," said Beasley.

Judge Melvin Priester Sr. presided over Butler's hearing. He testified he believed the DA was trying to disrupt the judicial process.

Judge Melvin Priester said, "He wouldn't stand at the podium, he was all over the courtroom."

One of the jurors that are being sequestered for the trial was released today, to attend to a death in the family.

Defense attorneys will begin calling their final witnesses on Monday.

