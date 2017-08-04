Prosecution rests in Hinds D.A. trial

An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
Thirty-six residents of Georgia, Florida and California have been charged with conspiring to traffic large amounts of drugs -methamphetamine, cocaine and others - in South Georgia counties.More >>
Thirty-six residents of Georgia, Florida and California have been charged with conspiring to traffic large amounts of drugs -methamphetamine, cocaine and others - in South Georgia counties.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
Instead of celebrating Ki'ari Pope's entry into third-grade, her parents are planning her funeral.More >>
Instead of celebrating Ki'ari Pope's entry into third-grade, her parents are planning her funeral.More >>