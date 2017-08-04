More shakedowns at state prisons

Inmates can be very creative in finding ways to hide contraband. Officers conducting a shakedown under Operation Zero Tolerance saw that again Thursday. In the latest shakedown at Jefferson County Regional Correctional Facility in Fayette, officers with the Mississippi Department of Corrections saw a bag of drugs fall from an inmate's body cavity.

Aside from the bag of suspected drugs hidden on the inmate, officers also seize 24 cellphones, 26 chargers, 42 pairs of earbuds, nine MP3 players, five handheld radios, 1 Android tablet, six power packs, six cellphone batteries, Free World clothing, and five plus bags of marijuana, spice and tobacco.

Last week Community Work Centers in Harrison and George Counties were searched. Several inmates at George County were cited for rule violations. 9 cellphones, 23 chargers, $268.00 in cash, tobacco and hydrocodone tablets were found by officers.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said, "now that we have reached the halfway mark in the number of facilities searched, these shakedowns have been revealing in some cases. For instance they have reaffirmed to us the lengths in which inmates will go to hide contraband. They also have shown us, among other things, which facility is and is not practicing zero tolerance."

Hall began the shakedowns in early March to deal with the flow of contraband at state prisons.

