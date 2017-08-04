Richland police cruiser wrecks off I-55 after high speed chase

A high speed chase into Madison County ended with a wreck involving a Richland Police cruiser.

Richland Police Department Public Information Officer Allison Clarke tells 3 On Your Side, the chase began just before 7pm on Highway 49 in Richland when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle.

3 On Your Side viewer, Johnny Gilmore, captured cellphone video moments after the cruiser left I-55, crashing into an embankment off I-55 at mile marker 110.

Gilmore told WLBT he saw several police cars chasing a blue sedan, with Madison County license plates, at estimated speeds in excess of 100-miles-per hour.

Clarke said the officer in the wrecked cruiser was not injured. Another cruiser had flat tires on the side of the interstate.

Clarke said two males were taken into custody and the stolen vehicle has been recovered.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal says his officers stopped to help the disabled Richland vehicle.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.