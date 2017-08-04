Pearl WR Johnquarise Patterson commits to Mississippi State

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
One of the top wide receivers in the state is thinking maroon and white. Pearl senior Johnquarise Patterson committed to Mississippi State this evening.
J-Red had a stellar 2016 as the Pirates made a run to the 6A finals. He had 868 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Patterson had a pick-six on defense and 50 tackles.
#stateteam18 ?? @jperry_pearl @CoachPAustin @AnnieCostabile @PJ247Sports pic.twitter.com/nVQMYRKALO— Jred (@johnquarise4) August 5, 2017
Patterson is the 10th in-state commit in Mississippi State's 2018 recruiting class.
