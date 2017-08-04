Pearl WR Johnquarise Patterson commits to Mississippi State

One of the top wide receivers in the state is thinking maroon and white. Pearl senior Johnquarise Patterson committed to Mississippi State this evening.

J-Red had a stellar 2016 as the Pirates made a run to the 6A finals. He had 868 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Patterson had a pick-six on defense and 50 tackles.

Patterson is the 10th in-state commit in Mississippi State's 2018 recruiting class.

