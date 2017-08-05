Nissan employees vote to reject union

Nissan employees voted Friday to reject the United Auto Workers (UAW) effort to unionize the Canton plant by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.

The NLRB conducted election tally was 2244 to 1307, opposing the UAW.

"With this vote, the voice of Nissan employees has been heard. They have rejected the UAW and chosen to self-represent, continuing the direct relationship they enjoy with the company," said Parul Bajaj, Manager of Corporate Communications of Nissan Group of North America.

Bajaj continued with, "Our expectation is that the UAW will respect and abide by their decision and cease their efforts to divide our Nissan family. Now that the election is complete, Nissan will focus on bringing all employees back together as one team, building great vehicles and writing our next chapter in Mississippi.We appreciate the National Labor Relations Board’s role in conducting a fair election, and we believe this outcome positions Nissan to be competitive in the future. We learned a lot during this process, and our work will continue as we strengthen the direct relationship we have with employees. Together, we will build a stronger foundation for Nissan Canton’s continued growth."

The UAW blamed Nissan threats and intimidation for the outcome of the union election.

“The courageous workers of Nissan, who fought tirelessly for union representation alongside community and civil-rights leaders, should be proud of their efforts to be represented by the UAW," said union president Dennis Williams. "The result of the election was a setback for these workers, the UAW and working Americans everywhere, but in no way should it be considered a defeat."

“Perhaps recognizing they couldn’t keep their workers from joining our union based on the facts, Nissan and its anti-worker allies ran a vicious campaign against its own workforce that was comprised of intense scare tactics, misinformation, and intimidation," Williams added.

The yearslong effort at Nissan focused on linking civil rights and workers' rights for the majority African-American workforce. Nissan warned a union would hurt its economic competitiveness.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved