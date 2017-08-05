Nissan union election: Awaiting the out come

All Eyes were on Nissan, as we awaited the decision on whether the vehicle assembly plant in Canton will form a union.

Thousands of plant workers cast their ballots for two days either for or against being represented by the United Auto Workers. Now the U-A-W has filed seven new claims that Nissan broke federal labor law.

It is a battle over unionization that has gained national attention.Voting inside the plant ended at 7 p.m. Friday evening. Employees on both sides of the issue were eager to hear the results that could change their lives.

"We finally got here," said point employee Rafael Martinez. "It is a long time coming nonetheless we are here."



It was a big decision More than 3,500 Nissan employees were left to decide over the past two days; A decision they say that could have a ripple effect on the way this Plant does business.

"It is the quiet before the storm if that explains anything. That's the way I look at it," said employee Trent Smith. The quiet before the storm." s



For weeks, both sides have been taking their fight to streets. Friday, while the last ballots were cast, you could find dozens of people outside the gate waving signs and defending their position.



Pro-union supporters say being represented by the United Auto Workers would provide job protection and increase wages and safety standards.



"There is no way for us to get anything done on behalf of the worker. "Everything is top-heavy, management heavy," said employee Ernest Whitfield.

"We are one of only three plants which they have not unionized," added Martinez. "They have 45 plants and 42 of those plants are unionized. And one of the benefits of being unionized is we will finally have a seat at the table."



Those against the union say that's not true. They believe it's all about lining the pockets of the UAW.

And a yes vote could prevent future businesses from locating here and hurt this plant.



"Everybody has their own opinion," added Smith. "There are people, I'm sorry, who straddle the fence. Hopefully, they'll go ahead and choose a side, yes or no."

