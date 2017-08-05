Kosciusko: Child shot in overnight shooting

The Kosciusko Police Department is seeking information in an overnight shooting that left a child injured.

Authorities say the shooting took place in the 500 block of Tipton Street in Kosciusko around 1 a.m. Saturday.

A 7-year-old child was shot while sleeping inside a home.

We're told the child was taken to Baptist Attala Emergency Room and later flown by helicopter to Jackson. We are working to get more information on the child's condition.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477, 1-888-827-4637 or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

You can remain anonymous and your tips could be rewarded up to $2,500.00.

