Residents at the Trace of Ridgeland alerted about drinking water concerns

Important information is being released about drinking water in parts of Ridgeland.

Raymond Willis said, "They always keep us informed."



The City of Ridgeland issued a bulletin letting residents at the Trace apartments know "the City of Ridgeland has levels of disinfection byproducts above drinking water standards."



Kristen Burdette said, "I've seen several drinking water notices before."



Kristen Burdette is a resident at the Trace of Ridgeland. She said she's happy the city is keeping residents notified.



Burdette said, "It really didn't concern me that much because I drink bottled water, but I'm happy they at least notified us and let us know because my dogs drink out of the water faucet. I would be concerned about them getting sick. So, I'm happy they at least let us know."



According to the flyer, there is nothing residents can do. The flyer reads there is no need to boil water or take any type of corrective actions. The flyer does indicate if you have a specific health concern, you should contact your doctor.



Raymond Willis said, "Knowing the City of Ridgeland, they always handle their business so I know they will get the problem resolved."



We reached out to the city of Ridgeland for answers, but no one was available for comment.

