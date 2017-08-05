I-55 North at exit 112 to be closed for 8 hours following afternoon 18-wheeler crash

All lanes of I-55 Northbound at exit 112 in Madison County will be closed for approximately eight hours following an afternoon 18-wheeler crash.

Northbound traffic is being detoured onto US. 51.

According to Corporal Eric Henry, with MHP, the crash involved an 18 wheeler and two vehicles at the 112 mile marker.

Authorities say the 18 wheeler was northbound on I-55 when the tractor trailer rear ended a Ford F-150. After the collision the pickup truck rear ended an Infiniti G37.

The driver of the 18 wheeler and the driver of the F150 were both taken to UMMC with injuries.

The tanker is loaded with the chemical Elastoflex M Isocyante.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved