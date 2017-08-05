Madison County: All lanes open after I-55 18-wheeler crash; MDEQ en route

MHP says all lanes, for the moment, are back open after an 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 northbound before Gluckstadt Rd. in Madison County.

MDEQ estimates it will take 12-14 hours to unload the chemical from the tanker.

All northbound lanes of I-55 were blocked, according to MDOT. And all northbound traffic was being detoured onto US. 51 north via MS 463.

According to Corporal Eric Henry, with MHP, the crash involved an 18 wheeler and two vehicles at the 112 mile marker.

Authorities say the 18 wheeler was northbound on I-55 when the tractor trailer rear ended a Ford F-150. After the collision the pickup truck rear ended an Infiniti G37.

The driver of the 18 wheeler and the driver of the F150 were both taken to UMMC with injuries.

The tanker is loaded with the chemical Elastoflex M Isocyante.

