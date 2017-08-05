Madison County: MDEQ en route to I-55 18-wheeler crash

MHP says an 18-wheeler has crashed on I-55 northbound before Gluckstadt Rd. in Madison County.

All northbound lanes of I-55 were blocked, according to MDOT. All northbound traffic was being detoured onto US. 51 north via MS 463.

MHP says the crash involves an 18 wheeler and two vehicles at the 112 mile marker.

Authorities say the 18 wheeler was northbound on I-55 when the tractor trailer rear ended a Ford F-150. After the collision the pickup truck rear ended an Infiniti G37. The driver of the 18 wheeler and the driver of the F150 were both taken to UMMC with injuries.

The trailer of the 18 wheeler tanker is possibly leaking some kind of chemical.

MDEQ is on the way to determine if the tanker is leaking

