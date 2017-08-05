M-Braves pitcher Max Fried promoted to Atlanta

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

Braves prospect, Max Fried, has officially been promoted to the Atlanta Braves. Fried is the 21st M-Brave to receive a promotion directly to the big leagues from Pearl and is now one of more than 125 former M-Braves to receive a call up to the show over the past 13 seasons.

Fried, 23, has not allowed a run in his last three starts for the M-Braves. The southpaw was 2-11 with a 5.92 ERA in 19 starts for the Double-A Braves this season. Fried was named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending April 30 after working seven shutout innings to pick up a win on April 25. He held the Biscuits to just one hit and a walk while striking out six batters in that start.

Fried was 8-7 with a 3.93 ERA in 21 games with the Rome club last season. He also ranked among Braves farmhands in wins (t-7th, 8) and strikeouts (t-9th, 112). The Braves No. 10 prospect as ranked by Baseball America was originally a first round pick by the Padres in 2012 but was acquired by the Braves via trade as part of the Justin Upton deal in December 2014.

In corresponding moves for the Double-A Braves, RHP Josh Graham has been promoted to the M-Braves from High-A Florida. RHP Junior Rincon has been transferred to Florida from Mississippi. The Braves also acquired first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe via trade from Pittsburgh earlier today. He has been assigned to Double-A Mississippi.

Graham, 23, was 3-3 with one save and a 4.69 ERA in 31 relief appearance at High-A Florida this season. He posted his best numbers during the month of June, recording one save and a 2.45 ERA in eight outings. Graham spent all of last season at Low-A Rome where he went 1-2 with six saves and a 3.40 ERA in 35 appearances. The Oregon native was selected by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Oregon.

Rincon, 25, was signed by the Braves and assigned to High-A Florida on July 7. He's surrendered three unearned runs in 5.1 innings of work with the Fire Frogs. In three appearances with the M-Braves, Rincon was 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA. He split last season between High-A Brevard County and Double-A Biloxi in the Brewers system. In 19 relief appearances with the Manatees, he posted a record of 0-2 with a 3.50 ERA. He had 21 outings after joining the Shuckers, going 1-1 with a 3.80 ERA.

Joe, 24, was hitting .240 with 11 doubles, four triples, five homers and 30 RBI through 74 games at Double-A Altoona this season. He also played three games, hitting .250, with the West Virginia Black Bears in late July. Joe posted his best numbers with the Curve during the month of May, hitting .291 in 25 contests. The California native was acquired by the Atlanta Braves from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Sean Rodriguez on August 5, 2017. He was originally selected by the Pirates in the first round, 39th overall, of the 2014 draft out of the University of San Diego.

