Ally McDonald tied for 4th after 3rd Round of Women's British Open

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

A 2-under-par performance on Saturday has put former Mississippi State golf standout Ally McDonald near the top of the leaderboard entering the final round of the RICOH Women’s British Open.

McDonald, the Fulton, Miss., native, followed back-to-back 68s with a 70 on Saturday at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Scotland. The solid showing put her in a tie for fourth with Inbee Park at 10-under entering Sunday’s final round.

The former Bulldog All-American wrapped the day one shot out of second and seven strokes behind leader In-Kyung Kim, who is 17-under after shooting a third-round 64.

McDonald opened with a bogey for the second-straight day, but she responded with a birdie at the second before giving that shot back at the third.

She changed the momentum of her round at the eighth, however, as a chip-in eagle led her to finish the front nine 1-under. McDonald added another birdie at the 12th before dropping a shot with a bogey on the following hole.

McDonald ended her round on a strong note as her second shot at the 17th found the slope on the back of the green and rolled back toward the cup. She proceeded to drain the birdie putt to keep her on the front page of the leaderboard.

Final-round play begins at 6:30am on The Golf Channel, with coverage switching to WLBT at 10:30am.