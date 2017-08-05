Jackson hair salon and city councilman team up to give free back-to-school haircuts for kids

Dozens of young people will have a fresh look going back to school.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Hair Explosion Salon and barbershop sponsored free haircuts and hairstyles for young people faced with financial challenges.

It was a day of pampering for more than 50 young people at Hair Explosion in Jackson.

With the start of school a few days away, the boys received fresh, free cuts as they get ready for the big school day. The girls' hair was washed and a styled to their liking.

“You have to look good to feel good," said organizer Jeffery Ross. "That is the only way the kid can focus in school is if they are looking good to feel good. This is one way they will focus in school if they are looking good. It means a lot to the kids when they are in school.”

Jeffery Ross owns the shop. He and Councilman Kenneth Stokes came up with the idea to help because there were so many parents going through financial challenges.

Ross says it's also important that businesses give back.

“We hope we can be a great inspiration on these kids,” said Ross.

Parents like Cortez and Alesha Forrest agree. They say they were blessed with some vouchers Saturday to come here and jumped at the chance to save money.

“I have a big family. I have five kids, so I am getting three hairstyles now. This is good,” said Mrs. Forrest.

“With the way prices and everything is right now. With hair Explosion to do this, it is great,” said Mr. Forrest.

This is 27th year the free services have been offered in Jackson.

Organizers say they have no plans of stopping to help put smiles on these young people’s faces.

