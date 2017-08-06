One person dies in Simpson County crash

One person was killed in Simpson County early Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with MHP, authorities responded to the incident on MS 28 around 1 a.m.

We're told the crash occurred near Jake Barnes Rd. when the driver of a Buick car lost control, leaving the roadway and overturned.

The unidentified driver was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

Henry says the driver was not wearing a seat belt and the accident is under investigation.

The driver's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

