Victim of deadly Simpson County crash identified

One person was killed in Simpson County early Sunday morning in a single car crash.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with MHP, authorities responded to the incident on MS 28 around 1 a.m.

Authorities have identified the victim as 53-year-old Damper Wade.

We're told the crash occurred near Jake Barnes Rd. when Wade lost control of the Buick he was driving. The car left the roadway and overturned.

Corporal Henry said Wade was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

We're told Wade was not wearing a seat belt and the accident is under investigation.

