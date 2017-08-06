North MS high school football player dies in swimming accident

WTVA reports the tragic death of an upcoming high school junior and football player.

The head football coach at Oak Hill Academy posted on social media saying one of his football players died in a swimming accident.

Coach Chris Craven identified the player in a Facebook post as Thomas Lee Bales, who is listed on the team's 2017 roster as a wide receiver and cornerback.

"He was the definition of loyalty and integrity, putting his teammates before himself at all times," wrote Craven. "I loved him like a son. I will miss you, #9 T-Lee Bales."

We do not know all of the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death. However, Oak Hill Academy posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying the accident occurred in Alabama.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. Information for this story was obtained from WTVA.