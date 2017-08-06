Civil trial delayed in murder-for-hire case involving MS doctor, lawyer

The civil trial involving a Mississippi doctor and lawyer at the center of a murder-for-hire plot, has been delayed until October.

Reports say Lee Abraham, a lawyer, filed a civil lawsuit against oncologist Dr. Arnold Smith seeking unspecified damages.

The lawsuit claims Smith diminished Abraham's quality of life by hiring a hit man.

Abraham and Smith started a feud when Abraham represented Smith's wife in their divorce.

Authorities said Smith hired someone to kill the lawyer, but the alleged hit man was himself shot to death in Abraham's office April 2012. Investigators from the state attorney general's office were protecting the office.

Criminal charges against Smith have been put on hold because he has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

