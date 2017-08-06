Tupelo man charged with wife's murder

A man is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his wife early Sunday morning.

Tupelo police responded to an apartment complex at 202 Milford St. just after midnight and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her husband reported the shooting was accidental, but after further investigation police booked him on charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Lee County Coroner, Caroline Green, confirmed the woman died from the gunshot wound just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The charges against the husband were upgraded to murder. He is being held at the Lee County Adult Detention Center.

Neither the victim nor her husband have been identified.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

