Jackson City Council pushing for new ride share ordinance

The battle between Uber and Taxi Services continues, after years of back and forth.

Jackson's City Council is going to be discussing a new ordinance this week that Councilman Stokes says would level the playing field between Uber and Taxi cabs.

Nathaniel Johnson has been a driver with Jackson Taxi for 40 years, but with the introduction of Uber and Lyft, he says he's barely getting by.

"They have taken so much of our business," said Johnson. "I don't even make half of what I used to make."

Johnson says taxi drivers are held to different standards than people who drive with Uber.

"We have to be badged and take drug tests, and physicals. They don't have to do any of that," said Johnson, gesturing to three different permits. "All these badges, they cost money. We have to pay for them."

Many cab companies have been pleading with the City Council for years now to help them.

"The taxi cab community feels that Uber has had an unfair advantage. We are listening to their concerns," said Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes at a press conference Sunday.

The councilman wants to put together an ordinance that would address some of the discrepancies between how the different transportation services are regulated.

"Some of the handicapped citizens throughout this community feel like they do not have representation in terms of cab services. So we want to deal with that issue also," said Councilman Stokes.

The problem is, most legislation dealing with Uber is actually state law, so the Council can't control how everything is handled.

But Councilman Stokes is trying.

"I think he has the right to do that, so I just hope he do," said Johnson.

There will be a public hearing at Jackson City Hall Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. to allow the public to voice their concerns with the transportation systems to the City's Planning Committee.

