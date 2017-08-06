MSU alum Ally McDonald finishes T16 at Women's British Open

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Former Mississippi State All-American Ally McDonald wrapped her first RICOH Women’s British Open by posting her best finish since joining the LPGA Tour.

McDonald, who qualified for the championship on Monday, finished the week tied for 16th with an 8-under-par 280.

“This is what you hope for your graduates, that they believe in themselves enough to qualify on Monday and be in the conversation about a future Solheim Cup spot by the end of the week,” MSU head coach Ginger Brown-Lemm said. “You want to see them work hard, and even though conditions might be tough, they don’t allow it to set them back. We are so proud of Ally for the way she competed this week. She has all the pieces to be successful with the way she prepares when she’s here at Old Waverly and Mossy Oak and her ability to embrace the challenges. She is a star!”

The Fulton, Miss., native shot a 74 on Sunday at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Scotland after opening with back-to-back 68s and a 70 on Saturday.

McDonald birdied the par-5 second for the third-straight round, but fell back a stroke with a bogey on the following hole. After notching an eagle on the eighth on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ volunteer assistant coach birdied the hole Sunday to wrap her opening nine holes 1-under-par.

Despite three bogeys on the back nine, McDonald still managed to record her first Top-20 finish since earning her LPGA Tour card.

