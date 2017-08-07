TRAFFIC: Two lanes to close on I-55 N at Pearl St. for pothole repair

MDOT announces that two lanes are closing on I-55 north for pothole repair Monday.

The two left lanes going northbound on the Pearl St. Exit will shut down from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

#PotholePatrol on I-55 NB @ Pearl St EX 96A in @hindscountyms. Two left lanes closed starting tmrw at 9 AM. Details: https://t.co/Vg4oReK9Xk — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 7, 2017

Crews will be working to fix potholes in this area.

Please avoid this area if possible.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.