TRAFFIC: Two lanes to close on I-55 N at Pearl St. for pothole repair

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom image bank Source: Raycom image bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

MDOT announces that two lanes are closing on I-55 north for pothole repair Monday.

The two left lanes going northbound on the Pearl St. Exit will shut down from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. 

Crews will be working to fix potholes in this area.

Please avoid this area if possible.

