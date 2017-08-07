Three Adams Co. men arrested for not registering as sex offenders

On Wednesday and Thursday of last week, the ACSO and the U.S. Marshalls conducted a routine compliance check on the registered sex offenders in the Adams County area.

During the check three people were arrested for not complying with the necessary conditions required by the state of Mississippi for sex offenders.

50-year-old Clarence Pettis, who lived on Rice Road, was arrested for not registering.

50-year-old Anthony Mclaurin, who lived on Dumas Dr., was also arrested for not registering in the required time frame.

66-year-old John Bruce, who lived on Southmoor Drive, was arrested for not notifying the state of a change in address. Bruce is also being held on a fugitive from justice warrant from the state of Louisiana.

