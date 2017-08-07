Adams County SO arrests wanted fugitive out of South Carolina

On Thursday, July 27 the ACSO received information from the Attorney General’s office that a wanted man was in their area.

Michael Jeremiah Easton had warrants out of Colombia, South Carolina for assault in the first degree, kidnapping and sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities circulated the Broadmoor area in Adams County, which was the last place Easton was spotted, and at approximately 3:30 p.m., deputies saw Easton driving on Davis Court and arrested him without incident.

