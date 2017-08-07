Alcorn mourns loss of legendary director of bands, Samuel Griffin

Alcorn's director of bands, Samuel Griffin, has passed away.

This legendary founder of Alcorn State University Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite and Director of Bands began his career 40 years ago.

Following a brief period as assistant band director, Griffin assumed the position as director of bands in 1969.

He was well known for his auxiliary innovations with the marching band, including the Golden Girls and the Purple Flashers Flag Corp.

Griffin led the marching band to halftime shows in high profile venues in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Michigan, Missouri and Texas.

He was also one of the University’s top recruiters and under his leadership, a number of students made Alcorn their school of choice.

President Alfred Rankins Jr. took time to reflect on the outstanding legacy that Griffin left behind.

“Alcorn lost one of its most beloved figures,” said Rankins. “Mr. Griffin was the epitome of Alcorn excellence. He loved this University, and he dedicated his time to instilling key values of hard work into generations of Alcornites. Our condolences goes out to the Griffin family and all of those who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Current Alcorn Director of Bands Dr. Renardo Murray remembers Griffin who taught his students to be great performers and even greater people.

“Mr. Griffin was an Alcorn State University icon,” said Murray. “He touched the lives of so many young people. He not only taught us how to be musicians, but he also taught us how to be strong men and women.”

Long time colleague and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Donzel Lee said most will remember Griffin for his great personality.

“The world of music has lost a great personality in the passing of Mr. Griffin,” said Lee. “He touched so many lives, especially of students who came through Alcorn, and will be well remembered for his effervescent personality.”

More information regarding arrangements will be released once confirmed.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.