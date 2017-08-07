JPD arrests 13 in reverse prostitution sting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD arrests 13 in reverse prostitution sting

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson police department arrested thirteen people in a reverse prostitution sting. 

They are all being charged with prostitution solicitation.

Here is a list of the people arrested:

Willis Walter- 75 years old

Bobby Hodge- 45 years old

Sammie Flower- 47 years old

Idris Muhammad- 30 years old

Brian Hobson- 27 years old

Cedric Michael- 51 years old

Gloria Burkes- 43 years old

Thaddeus Harris- 27 years old

Timothy Henry- 34 years old

Jonathan Wilson- 30 years old

Ronnie Jackson- 48 years old

Derrick McDonald- 25 years old

Marcus Williams- 36 years old

