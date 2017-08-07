Mississippi State men's basketball reveals 2017 non-conference schedule

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

If there’s a theme for Mississippi State’s non-conference schedule, it’s Welcome Home.

Under the direction of third-year coach Ben Howland, 11 of the Bulldogs’ 13 pre-SEC games will be played at Humphrey Coliseum, beginning with the season opener against Alabama State on Nov. 10 as part of a double-double header with the women’s nationally-ranked team.

Mississippi State, which returns three starters and is coming off a 16-16 campaign, will travel to Cincinnati on Dec. 12. The game will actually be played at Northern Kentucky due to coliseum renovations. The other game away from the Hump is against Southern Miss in Jackson on Dec. 23.

The Bulldogs have also announced a two-year home-and-home series with Dayton, with the Flyers coming to Starkville on Dec. 3.

“We are really excited about the schedule,” Howland said. “It’s going to present a lot of different challenges. We have teams like Cincinnati and Dayton that’s going to create challenges. Both are historic programs. I am excited again to play in Jackson for our fans during Christmas break.

“We have a lot of tough games that will prep us for SEC.”

Eight of the 13 teams posted a winning record a year ago, with six advancing to the postseason

In addition to Dayton and Cincinnati garnering NCAA bids, so did Jacksonville State (Nov. 26). Participating in the College Insider were Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 22) and Tennessee Martin (Dec. 16), while Green Bay (Nov. 20) played in the CBI.

Also of note, the Bulldogs will battle Little Rock on Dec. 20, with former MSU assistant Wes Flanigan (2013-15) now the head coach.

Time and TV will be announced at a later date, as will the SEC schedule.

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 2 TBA, Exhibition Game

Nov. 10 Alabama State

Nov. 18 Florida A&M

Nov. 20 Green Bay

Nov. 22 Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 26 Jacksonville State

Nov. 30 North Dakota State

Dec. 3 Dayton

Dec. 9 North Georgia

Dec. 12 at Cincinnati

Dec. 16 Tennessee Martin

Dec. 20 Arkansas Little Rock

Dec. 23 vs. Southern Miss*

Dec. 30 North Florida

*Mississippi Coliseum, Jackson, Miss.