JPD looking for stolen car used in morning house burglaries

Posted by Morgan Howard
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police have put out a BOLO for a stolen car that has been used in several house burglaries.

They are describing the car as a white Honda vehicle with a MS tag that reads HUR 201. 

This car was used in numerous house burglaries that happened Monday morning, according to police.

A black male suspect is involved.

If you see this vehicle, please contact police.

