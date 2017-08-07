JPD looking for stolen car used in morning house burglaries

Jackson police have put out a BOLO for a stolen car that has been used in several house burglaries.

BOLO: Stolen white Honda veh. MS tag, HUR 201 involved in several house burglaries this morning. Black male suspect involved. Call police. pic.twitter.com/Xfl1uGlRoZ — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 7, 2017

They are describing the car as a white Honda vehicle with a MS tag that reads HUR 201.

This car was used in numerous house burglaries that happened Monday morning, according to police.

A black male suspect is involved.

If you see this vehicle, please contact police.

