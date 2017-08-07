Postal truck catches fire in Ridgeland - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Postal truck catches fire in Ridgeland

Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A United States postal truck caught fire in Ridgeland around lunchtime Monday.

The vehicle was parked at a red light at the intersection of Pear Orchard and Lake Harbour.

The driver was able to get out of the car without any injuries.

