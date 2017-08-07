Two cars stolen from Jackson dealership

Jackson police are looking for two unidentified black males who stole two cars from the Herrin Gear dealership on High Street.

Suspects described as 2 unidentified young black males. Vehicles last seen travelin south on I-55. Call police w/ information. https://t.co/t1YRBfCPRT — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 7, 2017

One of the cars is a Herrin-Gear Infiniti, gray 2013 G37 and a gray Q50.

Both cars have paper tags and were stolen around 1:00 p.m.

They were last seen driving south on I-55.

If you see cars matching this description, call police.

