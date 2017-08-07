Two cars stolen from Jackson dealership - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two cars stolen from Jackson dealership

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are looking for two unidentified black males who stole two cars from the Herrin Gear dealership on High Street.

One of the cars is a Herrin-Gear Infiniti, gray 2013 G37 and a gray Q50.

Both cars have paper tags and were stolen around 1:00 p.m.

They were last seen driving south on I-55.

If you see cars matching this description, call police.

