Frozen cocktails to-go and open container ordinance rules

While frozen 'to-go' cocktails are being sold at metro area convenience stores, police are sending out warnings.

So we decided to explore the gray lines of these take out cups.

Call it a beer or light win slushy - it's frozen, flavored and laced with low content alcohol.

Legal according to the Alcohol Beverage Control Division of the Department of Revenue, but ABC agents have already checked the concoctions after getting warrants for stores in Jackson.

Ridgeland Police are also monitoring the sale of these over-the-counter frozen drinks.

One important factor - the open container law.

"Where it becomes open is once the store clerk or the patron themselves open the straw and insert it into the cup," said Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal. "That makes it an open container at that point."

Stores must comply with any local ordinances that govern the sale or consumption of these products. Violations can also apply to store privilege licenses

"Purchase one of these drinks to go outside and stand next to the ice machine or gas canisters that are out there, then they are in violation of the privilege license for on premises consumption," warned Neal.

