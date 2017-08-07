Water main repairs expected to finish Tuesday morning - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Water main repairs expected to finish Tuesday morning

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The City of Jackson will be making water main repairs on Tuesday, August 8 at 10:00 pm.

The following locations will experience a loss in water pressure:

  • Gladewood Drive
  • Ferncliff Drive
  • [5700-5799] Warwick Drive
  • [6000-6058] I-55 North Frontage Road which includes Twin Peaks Restaurant, Cracker Barrel Restaurant, Outback Steak House, Nationwide Insurance, and Super 8 Motel.

The repair should be completed by 8:00 am Wednesday, August 9th. When water pressure is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect.

For questions, call 601-960-2723 or 601-960-1777.

