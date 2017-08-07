Biking and walking trail temporarily closed on Natchez Trace

Natchez Trace Parkway officials say the biking and walking trail from the Parkway Information Cabin in Ridgeland, Mississippi (milepost 102.3) to Old Canton Rd (milepost 103.4) is closed for repairs.

The closure is necessary to perform spot reconstruction on sections of the trail. The trail will be re-opened as soon as repairs are completed.

The closure is anticipated to last through mid-September.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.