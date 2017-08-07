Motorists wonder why Ridgewood Road resurfacing stopped

Over three weeks ago, Ridgewood Road where residents were upset that repaving began, then stopped.

Work had resumed, but stopped again.

City of Jackson officials are asking for patience while while they work around mother nature and federal mandates.

"I would like for them to fix the roads, because my tires are torn up," said Brittany Coleman.

Going to work daily on Ridgewood Road is rough for Coleman.

She says she's replaced a tire since driving on the milled street where pavement was removed in preparation for new asphalt.

"I haven't seen them working on this in about a month or so," added Coleman. "It's been a while since they worked here. Yeah and nothing's been done. Like they did some work up there, and that was it. That's all I've seen."

Repaving along Ridgewood stopped in July.

Only sections of the street have a new surface, like from Briarwood Drive to Old Canton Road.

Most intersections are milled, but not paved.

There is new black top in the southbound lane of Ridgewood from Ridgewood Court Drive to Plantation Boulevard.

Crews also laid new asphalt on Adkins Boulevard, but ended the work before the Ridgewood intersection.

"They did better in some ways, but they really messed it up," said Cary Saik. "Because I have messed up the whole undercarriage of my car over all them bumps. I want them to level the whole street out like they did in certain spots. Just let it be level all the way out."

Mary Green takes the bus to her job on Ridgewood Road and said the roads are taking a toll on city vehicles and also make for an uncomfortable ride for those using public transportation.

"They have started down there, and then they stopped coming up this way," said Green pointing to Adkins Boulevard. "They just stopped and all the way up this way it's finished up this way, but it's not finished down this way."

She was gesturing toward County Line Road when talking about the incomplete resurfacing.

According to Jackson Engineering Manager Charles Williams, weather has caused delays to completion.

He said contractors laid the asphalt, but had to stop to allow the subcontractor to do work to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

That work includes installing sidewalks and wheelchair access along Ridgewood Road.

Thousands travel the street daily and while many motorists are impatient, others say it is the price of progress.

"It could be a little improvement, but I think they're you know getting around to it," said Leon Lacey who travels Ridgewood Road. "I've seen a lot of improvements. At one time right up here from Ridgewood going down to Plantation they had the little holes dug in there. Well now they've got them filled in with asphalt."

Williams said the project should be completed in 60 to 75 days, depending upon the weather.

