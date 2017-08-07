Defense rests in Hinds D.A. Shuler Smith trial

Tuesday morning, the defense rested. Closing arguments begin today in the Hinds County D.A. Robert Shuler Smith trial.

He is facing five years on each conspiracy to hinder prosecution charge (felony). He also owes a fine and removal from office on counseling a defendant.

_______________________________________________________________________________

On Monday, the defense called witnesses in the trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith. The Hinds County prosecutor is charged with hindering the prosecution of Christopher Butler, a convicted drug dealer.

Monday, assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride took the stand. He testified that Shuler Smith asked him to provide a brief to Judge Jeff Weill, explaining why Butler's case should be thrown out of court.

McBride said he looked at a surveillance video from Butler's home and didn't see anything showing M.B.N. agents, planting evidence.

The D.A. had said he was concerned that marijuana was planted at Butler's home, and wanted to get to the bottom of it.

"Robert, I know he was very concerned, McBride testified. "The attorney for Mr. Butler kept saying the evidence would exonerate his client in the secret videos and that he was having a lot of difficulty getting it and that's all I knew about it."

Prosecutors say the video was delayed by drug agents because there was a confidential information in the video, and they feared retaliation if his identity was revealed.

Judge Larry Roberts told jurors today that he believed the defense will rest their case Tuesday.

It rested shortly after it started and closing arguments will begin later.

