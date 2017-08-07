Big I National Championship tees off at Annandale

Press Release from Big I Golf

Blake Tomlinson (2017) of Salt Lake City fired a 69 to lead the Boys Division on Monday at the Trusted Choice® Big “I” National Championship. The 72-hole tournament is being held at Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss. Play was suspended at 1:17 p.m. due to rain and will resume Tuesday morning.

Tomlinson, a newcomer to the Big “I” Tournament, sunk five birdies while carding only two bogeys. “I didn’t know what was going to happen today,” Tomlinson said. “I just thought I’d scramble and hopefully get out around par. I ended up hitting it good and putting really well.”

Carson Griggs (2018) of Sand Springs, Okla.; Jackson Solem (2017) of Longmont, Colo.; and Quinn Riley (2018) of Raleigh, N.C., all ended the day tied at two under par. Solem and Riley completed their first 15 holes and are looking forward to completing the first round Tuesday.

Play was suspended before the Girls Division was able to complete the first three holes.

Boys are playing the Annandale Golf Club at 7,074 yards and a 70.0/113 course rating while the girls will play at 6,183 yards and a course rating of 76.6/136. After round two, the Boys Division will be cut to 51 and ties while the Girls Division will be reduced cut to 27 and ties. Play to resume Tuesday morning.

Complete tournament information is available at bigigolf.com.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved