What's next in the Nissan Canton battle?

They may have lost the battle but the UAW isn't going down without a fight. It filed new labor practice charges against Nissan JUST before the polls closed Friday. Now, it's seeking a federal court order to prevent what it calls future unfair labor practices.

The UAW alleges Nissan launched a campaign of "corporate threats and intimidation".

"Allegations of intimidation made by the union are false," Nissan said in a statement. "Nissan respects and values the Canton workforce, and our history reflects that we recognize the employees' rights to decide for themselves whether or not to have third-party representation."

Union supporter Brenda Scott is disappointed but hopeful.

"It's not really a loss," explained Scott. "It's a win to have workers going in a plant every day trying to organize and educate their workers about the need to have a voice at the table. I think that took, Oh my God, that took courage."

READ MORE: Nissan employees vote to reject union

But the business community had already cried foul on a possible union at the Canton Nissan plant. In the weeks leading up to the vote, the Mississippi Economic Council released a study that shows the auto industry is the fastest growing industry in the state, employing over 18,000 workers statewide. Meanwhile, they expressed concerns that a union approval vote could make companies hesitate to bring their business to the state.

"Since there's was no certainties, the one thing we felt like it would create would be uncertainty," noted Scott Waller, Mississippi Economic Council Interim President and CEO. "And that's the reason that going forward that we do have certainty that this industry will continue to grow."

Governor Phil Bryant was outspoken in his position against the union. He posted a statement saying in part, "Nissan employees have spoken, and have made it overwhelmingly clear they value the right to provide for their families free from union interference."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.