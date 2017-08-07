All four quarterbacks will get equal reps in first JSU scrimmage

The quarterback race continues at Jackson State. The first test will come Tuesday with the first scrimmage of fall camp.

Head coach Tony Hughes announced Monday that Brent Lyles, Jordan Williams, Jarrad Hayes, and Tavis Williams will have equal reps in Scrimmage #1. The Tigers have additional scrimmages scheduled for August 12th and August 17th, along with a mock game on August 25th.

Hughes said all 4 QBs might play in the season opener. "In today's football, unless you got a special guy that has the it factor, he walks into the locker room and everybody just does whatever he says to. I'm not sure that playing 2 quarterbacks is the way to go for us. I'm not ruling out playing two quarterbacks. In the first game, who knows? May just play all four to see what they can do."

Jackson State starts the season September 2nd at TCU.

