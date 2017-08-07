Southern Miss releases 2017-18 men's basketball schedule

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss head coach Doc Sadler and the men's basketball program have announced the complete 2017-18 schedule

"This will be one of the most challenging schedules we've had since I've been here, both in and out of conference play," Sadler said.

Nov. 10 marks the opener for the Golden Eagles, hosting Southern-New Orleans. They will follow it with a Nov. 16 battle at Michigan, a Sweet Sixteen team the previous season. It will be the first all-time matchup against the Wolverines.

The Golden Eagles' first action after the tournament comes at South Alabama on Wednesday, Nov. 29. It will be the ninth time the teams have squared off in the last 10 years, and the road team has come out victorious each of the previous five contests.

Defending Sun Belt champion Troy visits Reed Green Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 10. The Golden Eagles hold a 13-1 all-time advantage on the Trojans, and this marks the third time in four years the two squads have battled. William Carey also makes a crosstown trip to the coliseum six days later.

The final non-conference games come away from home. The Golden Eagles will hit the road for Tallahassee to face Florida State on Dec. 21 , then resume its multi-year series with Mississippi State for a Dec. 23 contest in Jackson's Mississippi Coliseum.

The Conference USA slate tips off on Thursday, Dec. 28 at Marshall before Southern Miss plays at WKU on that Saturday. Home games against UTEP and UTSA follow in the next weekend.

Home-and-home series have been set with UTEP, UTSA, Middle Tennessee, UAB and Louisiana Tech. Additionally, the Golden Eagles will host Rice, North Texas, Old Dominion and Charlotte, while also traveling to FIU and Florida Atlantic.

Southern Miss will get two Thursdays off during the league season ( Jan. 25 and March 1 ) before playing LA Tech the succeeding Saturday.

The Golden Eagles also get to experience a three-game, six-day swing in the Bahamas from Tuesday-Sunday . College basketball teams are allowed one international trip per four years.