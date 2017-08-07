Mississippi couple shares story of adoption as husband competes on American Ninja Warrior

After spending his childhood climbing trees in Mississippi, Josh Butler puts his strength to the test on NBC's American Ninja Warrior.

But it's not Butler's impressive time or skills that's got viewers impressed, it's life's hurdles that his family has overcome before the show.

After growing up on opposite sides of the Jackson-metro area and later meeting each other at the University of Mississippi, Josh and Katie Butler fell in love.

"In May 2015, Katie gave birth to our first son Dewey." Josh explained in his second audition tape for American Ninja Warrior. "It was a joyous, but scary day."

Dewey was born with a rare genetic disorder that would only allow him to live just over a hundred days.

A devastating time for the young couple, but one that would mold them into the parents one boy would need just months later.

"Braxtel and Dewey shared some of the same illnesses. They both had tracheotomies. They both had trouble breathing." Josh said. "So, we were prepared to take care of him. God was preparing us this whole time when we had Dewey."

Now while the midst of conquering parenthood and helping Nashville inter-city youth, Butler takes on the challenge of American Ninja Warrior - a test of skills, his family says, comes naturally for the Terry native.

"He does all these seemingly random things, but they are all in his skill set," Katie said. "He's just an athletic, talented guy."

While advancing to the second round, Butler could not complete the course, falling short on the contest's Salmon Ladder, but he says that won't stop him from coming back for the title.

