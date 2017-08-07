Flash floods affecting much of Central Mississippi

Flash Flood watches affected much of Central Mississippi Monday. For people impacted, the problem isn't just a headache; it's dangerous.

Henry Jordan has lived on Dye Street in Jackson for 39 years.

"The problem is, every time it rains, the water gets up. It gets up halfway to the driveway, and it covers the whole street," said Jordan. "We've been having this problem for some years."

He says it wasn't always this way. But recently, the flooding has gotten so bad it covers the entire street, trapping people in their homes. Driving through the water has damaged Henry's car brakes time and time again.

"It's getting worse, because the drainage collapsed back there, and the water, it takes a long time to recede," added Jordan.

Jordan says he has contacted the City of Jackson to ask for help, but not much has come of it.

"They'll come out and put a band-aid on it, and that's it," he said in a frustrated tone. "They told us they had a work order on it, but when is it gonna come? You know? That was three months ago,"

Certain areas are much more prone to flooding than others. So while the buildup is no surprise for Henry, other people can be taken off guard.

In Rankin County, Three On Your Side and FOX40 heard of at least two accidents where cars skidded off the road into bodies of collected water.

Henry Byrd Road in Florence was blocked temporarily but has been re-opened.

South Pearson Road in Richland is also back open.

Flash flood watches in the Metro Area, Attala County, Vicksburg and Yazoo City are in effect till 7 o'clock Tuesday morning.