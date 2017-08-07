Tori Bowie reflects on becoming the World's Fastest Woman

Tori Bowie received her 100m gold medal Monday afternoon at the IAAF World Championships. The World's Fastest Woman is from Mississippi.

The dip is still the talk of London.

The Southern Miss and Pisgah product reflected on Sunday's dramatic finish.

"Yes I am the world's fastest woman. Oh my God! I've been waiting to say that for years now. It still kinda feels surreal right now. I know it happened, but it hasn't really all sunk in yet. And I simply think it's because I'm still in work mode, still trying to focus on the next event. You know what? That dip has saved me in every championship. I had someone ask me: Does your coach train y'all to do that? I said no! We do not train to dip! I think it's just do whatever it takes to win it."

VIDEO: The World's Fastest Woman is from Mississippi. @USMGoldenEagles/@PHSDragons alum Tori Bowie gets gold medal today & reflects on title pic.twitter.com/HR5lFdx0YN — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 8, 2017

Tori now sets her sights on the 100/200 double. She competes Tuesday in the opening round of the 200m. Bowie races at 2:18pm, you can watch her on the NBC Sports Network. The semifinal is scheduled for August 10th, the final on August 11th.

