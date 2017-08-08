Friday Flavor: Cajun okra stew - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Friday Flavor: Cajun okra stew

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

How to make Cajun okra stew.

CHEF: Felicia Whittington a.k.a. "The Gumbo Queen"

RECIPE: 

  • Fresh okra
  • Cajun spices
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Thyme
  • Bailey
  • Smoked sausage
  • Shrimp
  • Flour and oil
  • Rice
  • Blue crab

Mix ingredients together and simmer over the stove.

