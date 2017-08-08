Windows busted at two Jackson gas stations - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Windows busted at two Jackson gas stations

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raceway; Source: WLBT Raceway; Source: WLBT
Cash Saver; Source: WLBT Cash Saver; Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two gas stations in the metro had their windows smashed out overnight.

The Race Way gas station on Highway 18 in Jackson had the windows broken.

The Cash Saver on Raymond Road also had their windows smashed out. 

We are working to get information from the Jackson Police Department.

We will update this story as soon as we get more details.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly