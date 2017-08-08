Heavy rain, showers likely as kids head back to school

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be the forecast today across central Mississippi as the kids head back to school in some of our major districts.

Although it will likely not rain all day, localized flooding is still a concern.

The temperature will reach the mid 80s this afternoon.

Tonight, the chance for rain and storms will diminish under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 70's.

