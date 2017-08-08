18-wheeler stuck in mud on Hwy 49 causing traffic back up - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

18-wheeler stuck in mud on Hwy 49 causing traffic back up

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
FLORENCE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-wheeler is stuck in the mud on Hwy 49 south across from Barnett's Body Shop in the Richland/Florence area.

It is heavily impacting many residents' morning commute to work and school.

We have a crew headed to the scene to find out more information.  Richland PD has an officer assisting with traffic right now.

