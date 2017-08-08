Pearl police looking for woman who used counterfeit cash

On July 31, around 11:30 a.m. a female entered the "Teen Challenge" store located at 434 North Bierdeman Road.

The female paid with a counterfeit $100.00 bill.

She is described as a white female, 5’5-5’6, 110 lbs brown hair, and around 25 years of age. She left the store on foot, no vehicle, and unknown direction of travel.

If you can help identify this female in question, please contact Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.

