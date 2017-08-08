Man critical after shot multiple times on Elaine St. - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man critical after shot multiple times on Elaine St.

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Commander Tyree Jones, a man was shot multiple times on Elaine Street in Jackson. 

He is being described as a 40-year-old male and is listed in critical condition right now.

Jackson police say they have no suspect information right now.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

